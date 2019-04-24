Quantcast

IronBirds to honor Ripken family with name change

By: Daily Record Staff April 24, 2019

The Aberdeen IronBirds, Class A short-season affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, announced Wednesday it will pay tribute to Cal and Bill Ripken and play as the Aberdeen Legacy Aug. 3 against the Vermont Lake Monsters. The Ripkens will be recognized on-field in a pre-game ceremony and will share stories throughout the night with fans about their ...

