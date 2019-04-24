Quantcast

Eye on Annapolis

The Daily Record's Maryland state government blog

Md. Democratic Party chair intervenes in House speaker’s race

Rockeymoore Cummings warns Democratic delegates not to cut any deals with GOP

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter April 24, 2019

The head of Maryland's Democratic Party is making the selection of the next leader of the House of Delegates a party call and threatening to cut off delegates who buck her mandate. The open letter to the 98-member House Democratic Caucus from Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, chairwoman of the Maryland Democratic Party, suggests that the race to ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo