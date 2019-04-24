Quantcast

SANS to host cybersecurity training event in Columbia

By: Daily Record Staff April 24, 2019

Cybersecurity company SANS Institute announced it will host SANS Columbia 2019 July 15-20 at the Sheraton Columbia Town Center, 10207 Wincopin Circle. The event features courses covering cyber defense, ethical tacking, penetration testing, digital forensics and ICS security. Included on the agenda is a talk by penetration testing expert Jonathan “Joff” Thyer. In addition to his evening talk Thyer ...

