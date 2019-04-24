Quantcast

Suddenly, Trump’s team praises the Mueller report

By: Associated Press Calvin Woodward April 24, 2019

After denouncing the special counsel's Russia investigation throughout its nearly two-year history, President Donald Trump greeted its conclusion with choice words: "the Crazy Mueller Report," ''written by 18 Angry Democrat Trump Haters," containing "total bulls---."

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo