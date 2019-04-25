As the song says, life changes. Embrace it.

For those country music fans out there, Thomas Rhett has a song that very aptly describes how “Life Changes.”

I was reminded recently of how life changes and how the world keeps moving and progressing regardless of what we think should happen.

Stevenson University announced April 15 that it plans to sell the Greenspring campus. This was a shock to me.

The Greenspring campus holds a special place in my heart. It is where I met my husband and where we got engaged. It is where I met one of my mentors in life who helped me get into law school. All college students can relate to having special memories on campus. So, the sudden announcement that it could be sold and changed hit hard.

One of my fellow alumni board members had the most practical perspective about it: A school like Stevenson must make tough decisions about how to best use its resources for the students and to survive financially in the current higher education climate. She is completely right. However, the sentimental side of the brain still takes a hit.

Inspired to write this post, I started thinking about how other aspects of life change and how we have only so much control over that change.

I imagine those with kids can speak more about this, but I will use my dog as an example. We have had Piper for seven months and in that time she has changed so much. She is much bigger – she was 33 lanky pounds when we got her and is now 50+ pounds of muscle. She has a totally different personality – from timid and scared of everything to confident, stubborn and strong. Thankfully, she has remained a sweet dog who loves to cuddle.

When I was in law school, I was convinced I wanted to work at a large firm and bill a ton of hours. Once I got out of the law school bubble, I realized there was more to life than just the law and working. Then I thought maybe I’d try to achieve a little work-life balance. (Haha!) The older I get, the more work-life balance I want. I now realize that to be sane I need to prioritize my personal life too. That was a hard realization and it took a long time for me to piece it all together and actually make the change.

We think we are in control of our lives, but we are only partly in control. We need to embrace change and appreciate what it bring to us.

Footnote: I say “generally” because the lawyer in me it was taught not to use words like “always” or “never.” So, yes, generally change is good, but I do recognize that sometimes change is bad.

Angela Davis Pallozzi is counsel at Offit Kurman P.A. in Baltimore.