Fairfield by Marriott opens 1,000th property worldwide

By: Daily Record Staff April 25, 2019

Fairfield by Marriott announced Thursday the opening of its 1,000th hotel location, joining Courtyard by Marriott as the second brand in the Bethesda-based Marriott International portfolio to reach the milestone. Fairfield has recently experienced rapid global growth in China, Japan, Mexico, India and the U.S. While the debut of Fairfield by Marriott Inn & Suites Denver Tech Center North sets the milestone, the brand expects ...

