Designing with nature

By: Joe Nathanson April 25, 2019

As an alum of PennDesign, I have been receiving reminders that this year is the 50th anniversary of the publication of a major work, “Design with Nature,” by Ian McHarg. A Scotsman born near Glasgow, McHarg, after spending seven years in the British military during and following World War II, wanted to pursue a career ...

