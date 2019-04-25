Quantcast

Baltimore citizens can apply to join police trial boards

By: Associated Press April 25, 2019

An application process has started for Baltimore citizens who would like to become civilian members of boards evaluating misconduct charges against police officers. The trial boards had long been made up of three sworn officers. Starting next fiscal year, Baltimore will have five voting members on each board. They will be made up of three law ...

