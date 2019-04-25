Quantcast

Vice President Pence to speak at Maryland GOP event

By: Associated Press April 25, 2019

Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to speak at an annual Maryland Republican Party dinner in June. The party announced Wednesday night that the vice president will be the special guest at the Red, White and Blue Dinner in Linthicum, Maryland, on June 24th. The announcement came a day after Gov. Larry Hogan went to New Hampshire ...

