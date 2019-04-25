Quantcast

News breaks out in Pugh’s quiet Ashburton neighborhood

Reporters, TV crews gather outside Pugh’s home as agents work

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer April 25, 2019

Agents from the FBI and the IRS executed search warrants at Mayor Catherine Pugh’s two homes Thursday morning, bringing excitement to an otherwise quiet northwest Baltimore neighborhood. Pugh owns two homes in the city’s Ashburton neighborhood, an area of large homes with green lawns and two-car garages. At around 7 a.m., FBI and IRS agents raided the ...

