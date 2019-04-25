Quantcast

Shore Bancshares announces stock repurchase plan

By: Daily Record Staff April 25, 2019

Easton-based Shore Bancshares Inc., the parent company of Shore United Bank, announced Thursday that it had received a non-objection letter from the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond to allow the board to authorize management to repurchase its common stock. Under the new repurchase program, management is authorized to repurchase up to $10 million, or approximately 5%, of ...

