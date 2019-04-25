Wendy Dugan | Continental Realty Corp.

Continental Realty Corporation , a Baltimore-based commercial real estate investment and management company, promoted Wendy Dugan to assistant community manager of Doncaster Village Apartments.

Formerly a leasing specialist, Dugan has worked for the company since 2018.

In her new position, Dugan will assist in the day-to-day leasing and property management functions for Doncaster Apartments, located in the Parkville section of Baltimore County. This includes working with the on-site staff of leasing and property management professionals and service technicians to maintain leasing levels and assure the proper maintenance of the community. She will also proactively interact with the residents, local community members and third-party vendors to receive feedback and initiate projects that benefit Doncaster Village.