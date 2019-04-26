Quantcast

Eye on Annapolis

The Daily Record's Maryland state government blog

2 Democratic delegates join forces to help elect first black speaker

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter April 26, 2019

Two Maryland Democratic delegates have joined forces in an effort to elect the state's first black Speaker of the House. House Speaker Pro Tem Del. Adrienne Jones, D-Baltimore County, said she would withdraw her own candidacy for the top spot. Instead, Jones threw her support behind Del. Dereck Davis, D-Prince George's and chairman of the House ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo