Advocacy groups file federal wage payment suit against remodeling firm

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 26, 2019

Former employees of a Halethorpe-based home remodeling company filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday accusing the business of failing to pay them adequate wages and engaging in racial discrimination. Homefix Custom Remodeling Corp. employs "lead developers" to canvass neighborhoods and to work at trade shows to encourage homeowners to make appointments with sales representatives to enter contracts, ...

