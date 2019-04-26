Quantcast

Maryland Insurance Administration ditches relocation plan

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer April 26, 2019

The Maryland Insurance Administration is staying put in downtown Baltimore, at least for now. Spokeswoman Tracy Imm said Friday that the agency had decided not to relocate to Montgomery Park from its current location at 200 St. Paul Plaza. "We decided that a move was not in the best interest of the state, our employees or those ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo