Quantcast

ROBERT MUNK AND BLAKE MUNK v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff April 26, 2019

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of the evidence -- Second-degree assault Robert and Blake Munk, a father and son, were co-defendants in a criminal case tried in the Circuit Court for Baltimore County. Both prosecutions arose from an assault and attempted robbery allegedly committed by Blake on Rob H. on April 10, 2017. Both defendants were convicted ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo