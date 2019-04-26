Quantcast

SAGRES CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION, v. VERIZON MARYLAND, LLC

By: Daily Record Staff April 26, 2019

Civil litigation -- High/low agreement -- Breach Verizon Maryland, LLC (hereinafter “Appellee”) brought a lawsuit against Sagres Construction Corporation (hereinafter “Appellant”), in the Circuit Court for Prince Georges’ County, alleging that Appellant negligently damaged Appellee’s underground duct bank and copper communications cables. Prior to trial, the parties entered into a High/Low Agreement, which provided that should ...

