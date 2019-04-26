Quantcast

US economy grew at strong 3.2% rate in first quarter

By: Associated Press Martin Crutsinger April 26, 2019

The U.S. economy grew at a solid 3.2% annual rate in the first three months of the year, a far better outcome than expected, overcoming a host of headwinds including global weakness, rising trade tensions and a partial government shutdown.

