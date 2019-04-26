WTCI celebrates 23rd Md. International Business Leadership Awards

Gov. Larry Hogan joined the World Trade Center Institute, the Maryland Department of Commerce and hundreds of Maryland business leaders to acknowledge and celebrate the mission, international reach and community involvement of Maryland’s top global companies for the 23rd Maryland International Business Leadership Awards April 11 at the American Visionary Art Museum in Baltimore.

Maryland International Business Leadership Awards were presented to Kevin Beverly, president and CEO of Social & Scientific Systems Inc., Sue Chambers, president of Strouse; Lee Connor, president of John S. Connor Global Logistics; Paul Fipps, chief digital officer of Under Armour; Terry Horan, president and CEO of RPM International Inc.; and David LaMotte, president of LaMotte.

Hogan presented the 2019 Governor’s Award to Arne Sorenson, president & CEO of Marriott International Inc., one of the world’s largest hospitality companies.

Each year, the Maryland International Business Leadership Awards celebrate the state’s global success through the recognition of a handful of recipients who exemplify international business growth, growth in Maryland through workforce development and/or revenue growth and support efforts to give back to the local community.

This year’s featured speaker was Samuel Hoi, president of the Maryland Institute College of Art. Event sponsors included T. Rowe Price, CallisonRTKL, Jhpiego and the Maryland Institute College of Art.

