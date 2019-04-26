WTCI celebrates 23rd Md. International Business Leadership Awards

From left, Jessica Reynolds, regional manager with the Maryland Department of Commerce; Antonio Moreira, vice provost of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County; and Betsy O’Neill Collie, principal/owner of SpringWood Ventures LLC, attended the awards celebration. (Photo courtesy of the World Trade Center Institute)
Harold Adams, center, chairman emeritus of the World Trade Center Institute, receives an ovation from guests at the 23rd Maryland International Business Leadership Awards. (Photo courtesy of the World Trade Center Institute)
World Trade Center Institute Chairman Emeritus Harold Adams delivers remarks to guests at the 23rd Maryland International Business Leadership Awards. (Photo courtesy of the World Trade Center Institute)
Eddie Resende, chief operations officer with the World Trade Center Institute, addresses the crowd at the American Visionary Art Museum in Baltimore. (Photo courtesy of the World Trade Center Institute)
Samuel Hoi, president of the Maryland Institute College of Art, was the featured speaker for the 23rd Maryland International Business Leadership Awards. (Photo courtesy of the World Trade Center Institute)
From left, BD Diagnostic Systems colleagues Lisa Dagnatchew, Rose Mary Casados and Kristen Weaver enjoy the festivities at the American Visionary Art Museum in Baltimore. (Photo courtesy of the World Trade Center Institute)
From left, Vice President of Sales Mary Beth Smith, Treasurer and Vice President Cynthia King and Vice President Tammy Ridgley represented TESSCO Technologies at the 23rd Maryland International Business Leadership Awards. (Photo courtesy of the World Trade Center Institute)
From left, Samuel Hoi, president of Maryland Institute College of Art; Mike Gill, former secretary of the Maryland Department of Commerce; Ruth Sorenson; Arne Sorenson, president and CEO of Marriott International; Gov. Larry Hogan; Harold Adams, chairman emeritus of the World Trade Center Institute; Janice Adams; Bob Caret, chancellor of University System of Maryland Foundation; Deb Kielty, CEO of World Trade Center Institute; and Eddie Resende, chief operations officer of World Trade Center Institute, pose for a photo. (Photo courtesy of the World Trade Center Institute)
Gov. Larry Hogan prepares to present the 2019 Governor’s Award to Arne Sorenson, president and CEO of Bethesda-based Marriott International Inc., one of the world’s largest hospitality companies. (Photo courtesy of the World Trade Center Institute)
Arne Sorenson, President and CEO of Marriott International addresses the crowd at the American Visionary Art Museum in Baltimore after receiving the 2019 Governor’s Award. (Photo courtesy of the World Trade Center Institute)
From left, Harold Adams, chairman emeritus of the World Trade Center Institute; Gov. Larry Hogan; and Deb Kielty, CEO of the WTCI, pose for a photo. (Photo courtesy of the World Trade Center Institute)
Arne Sorenson, left, the president and CEO of Marriott International, shows off his 2019 Governor’s Award with Gov. Larry Hogan and Deb Kielty, CEO of the World Trade Center Institute. (Photo courtesy of the World Trade Center Institute)
Harold Adams, center, chairman emeritus of the World Trade Center Institute, is joined on stage by, from left, Eddie Resende, chief operations officer of the WTCI; Susan Aplin, WTCI’s chief innovation officer; Gov. Larry Hogan; and Deb Kielty, CEO of the WTCI. (Photo courtesy of the World Trade Center Institute)
Gov. Larry Hogan joined the World Trade Center Institute, the Maryland Department of Commerce and hundreds of Maryland business leaders to acknowledge and celebrate the mission, international reach and community involvement of Maryland’s top global companies for the 23rd Maryland International Business Leadership Awards April 11 at the American Visionary Art Museum in Baltimore.
Maryland International Business Leadership Awards were presented to Kevin Beverly, president and CEO of Social & Scientific Systems Inc., Sue Chambers, president of Strouse; Lee Connor, president of John S. Connor Global Logistics; Paul Fipps, chief digital officer of Under Armour; Terry Horan, president and CEO of RPM International Inc.; and David LaMotte, president of LaMotte.
Hogan presented the 2019 Governor’s Award to Arne Sorenson, president & CEO of Marriott International Inc., one of the world’s largest hospitality companies.
Each year, the Maryland International Business Leadership Awards celebrate the state’s global success through the recognition of a handful of recipients who exemplify international business growth, growth in Maryland through workforce development and/or revenue growth and support efforts to give back to the local community.
This year’s featured speaker was Samuel Hoi, president of the Maryland Institute College of Art. Event sponsors included T. Rowe Price, CallisonRTKL, Jhpiego and the Maryland Institute College of Art.
To submit images for a future Business Album, contact swallace@thedailyrecord.com.