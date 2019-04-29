Cara Schaefer and Christie Smith | MVLS

Maryland Volunteer Law Service named Cara Schaefer development manager and Christina “Christie” Smith as its new communications and outreach manager.

Schaefer will be responsible for supporting grant and direct mail initiatives, donor relations and fundraising activities, including MVLS’ annual “A Taste for Pro Bono” event and Giving Tuesday.

Prior to joining MVLS, Schaefer spent more than four years at Catholic Charities in Baltimore where she held the positions of development associate and direct mail and web giving coordinator while playing a significant role in supporting grant and annual giving efforts. Schaefer earned her bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Towson University. Currently, she serves as the annual giving roundtable co-chair for the Association of Fundraising Professionals, Maryland Chapter.

In her role as communications and outreach manager, Smith will be responsible for increasing awareness of MVLS’ civil legal services by promoting and building relationships within underserved Maryland communities.

Prior to joining MVLS, Smith worked at World Relief in Baltimore as a refugee resettlement monitoring specialist, ensuring grant compliance among 20 U.S. field offices. Smith is the founder of Maryland Migration Professionals, a professional development group for individuals interested in fields of peacebuilding, migration and community integration. A graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, Smith earned a bachelor’s degree in global studies and completed intensive Spanish language instruction during a semester abroad in Granada, Spain.