Hughes launches high-speed internet service in Chile

By: Daily Record Staff April 29, 2019

Germantown-based broadband satellite networks and services company Hughes Network Systems LLC Monday launched high-speed satellite Internet service for consumers and businesses in Chile. Operating over the Hughes 63 West High-Throughput Satellite payload, HughesNet reaches more than 98 percent of homes throughout Chile, including areas unserved or underserved by terrestrial providers. According to published figures on fixed Internet connections from the Subsecretaria ...

