Quantcast

Leading attorneys, judges reenact McCulloch v. Maryland

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 29, 2019

Attorneys for the U.S. government and Maryland squared off last week at the Supreme Court over whether the Constitution permits the state to collect taxes from the congressionally chartered national bank without its consent. Former Acting U.S. Solicitor General Neal Katyal, pressing the federal government’s defense of its bank, said the Constitution enables Congress not only ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo