Quantcast

Eye on Annapolis

The Daily Record's Maryland state government blog

Legislative Black Caucus flexes its muscles in speaker’s race

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter April 29, 2019

ANNAPOLIS — Leaders of Maryland's Legislative Black Caucus announced Monday that many of their members will support Del. Dereck Davis' effort to become the first black speaker of the House in state history. A lack of details about the announcement leave in doubt the exact amount of support secured by Davis. He faces strong competition from ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo