Quantcast

‘Lou Catelli’ makes Baltimore mayoral bid official

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer April 29, 2019

Days after federal agents in blue jackets emblazoned with FBI and IRS searched Baltimore's City Hall, a man in very short red OP shorts stood across from the building and said he's serious about being the next mayor Will Bauer, a/k/a "Lou Catteli," known for riding a tricycle around Hampden, for his omnipresent large sunglasses and ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo