Rod Rosenstein submits letter of resignation to Trump

By: Jason Whong Eric Tucker and Michael Balsamo April 29, 2019

WASHINGTON — Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein has submitted a letter of resignation to President Donald Trump. It's effective May 11. His departure ends a nearly two-year run defined by his appointment of a special counsel to investigate connections between the Trump campaign and Russia. The departure had been expected since the confirmation of William Barr as attorney ...

