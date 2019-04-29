Quantcast

Takeda acquires Md. plasma collection center

By: Daily Record Staff April 29, 2019

Japan-based Takeda announced Monday the acquisition of the B Positive College Park Plasma Collection Center in Riverdale Park, which will become part of Takeda’s BioLife Plasma Services organization. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. BioLife collects high-quality plasma, essential for effectively treating patients with a variety of rare, life-threatening, chronic and genetic diseases across the world. ...

