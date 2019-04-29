Quantcast

UMMC uses unmanned aircraft for transplant organ delivery

By: Daily Record Staff April 29, 2019

In a first-ever advancement in human medicine and aviation technology, a University of Maryland  unmanned aircraft has delivered a donor kidney to surgeons at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore for successful transplantation into a patient with kidney failure. This successful demonstration illustrates the potential of unmanned aircraft systems for providing organ deliveries that, in many cases, could be ...

