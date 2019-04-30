Corey Carden | Mary Kraft Staffing and HR Solutions

Corey Carden was promoted to office manager with Mary Kraft Staffing and HR Solutions.

In his new position, Carden maintains day-to-day front office operations, creates and implements policies, coordinates meetings and manages onboarding of new employees.

In addition to his daily tasks at the company, Carden is responsible for coordinating the five-year strategic planning process as well as developing new standard operation procedures and internal training. His focus will be on industry-specific software and educating staff on best practices.