FEATURED MOVER | Brian Zabora, Maller Wealth Advisors

Maller Wealth Advisors, a full-service financial planning and investment management company, named Brian Zabora director of financial planning and investment management.

Zabora, who has more than 25 years of experience in the financial services industry, will work with new clients to develop financial planning strategies for individuals, families and business owners and he will oversee the investment management process.

He is experienced in investment security recommendations, forecasting company earnings and financials, and analyzing macroeconomic and market trends. His expertise encompasses cash flow, investments, tax, insurance risk management, retirement and estate planning. He has been quoted in leading financial publications including S&P Global Intelligence, Investor’s Business Daily and American Banker.

ABOUT BRIAN ZABORA

Resides in:

I reside in Baltimore

Education:

MBA with a finance concentration and Bachelor of Business Administration from Loyola University Maryland

If you had not chosen wealth management as a profession, what profession would you choose and why?

Consumer product tester. This would combine my research/analytical skills and the opportunity to try out all of the new technology and gadgets.

Recent vacation:

My most recent vacation was a trip to Chicago.

When I want to relax, I … :

Go for a run or play catch with my sons.

Favorite book/movie:

“The Shawshank Redemption”

Favorite quotation:

“Believe you can and you’re halfway there.” — Theodore Roosevelt