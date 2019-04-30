Quantcast

Hogan signs bills sought by Md.’s craft brewers

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter April 30, 2019

ANNAPOLIS — Maryland's craft brewers will have some room to grow under two bills signed into law by Gov. Larry Hogan Tuesday. The bills expand caps on production for independent breweries and makes it easier to end relationships with area distributors. The pair of bills has been called a transformative moment for the industry. Included in the ...

