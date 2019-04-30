Quantcast

Man charged in Glen Burnie murder accused victim of crime at hearing

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 30, 2019

At a hearing in February, Tyrique Hudson told a judge that he felt threatened by his downstairs neighbor and sought a court order to provide protection. Judge Devy Patterson Russell, a Baltimore judge sitting in Anne Arundel County District Court that day by special assignment, has come under fire for denying Hudson's peace order request after Hudson ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo