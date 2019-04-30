Quantcast

Former Impallaria aide convicted of election law violation for ’18 robocall

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 30, 2019

A former aide to Del. Richard K. Impallaria was convicted of violating election laws and sentenced to probation Tuesday for distributing a robocall without a proper authority line last year. Tyler Walch, chief of staff to Impallaria, R-Baltimore and Harford, was convicted by Baltimore County District Court Judge Philip N. Tirabassi and received the maximum $1,000 ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo