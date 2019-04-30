Quantcast

Eye on Annapolis

The Daily Record's Maryland state government blog

McIntosh on Md. House speaker’s race: ‘I feel like it’s mine’

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter April 30, 2019

On the eve of an historic election in the Maryland House of Delegates, one of the top candidates says she believes she has the votes to become the first woman and openly gay leader of the chamber. Del. Maggie McIntosh, D-Baltimore and chairwoman of the House Appropriations Committee, laid out her agenda if she is elected ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo