Melissa Gómez de la Fuente | SHIFT

Melissa Gómez de la Fuente has joined SHIFT as a consultant.

With nearly 15 years of project and operations management experience, she will help leaders identify opportunities and solutions by implementing effective high-performance programs and communication strategies that drive business growth. She will also ensure clients define deployment models as they introduce new products within the organization and the marketplace.

Before joining SHIFT, Gómez de la Fuente worked as an executive director for Laureate International Universities where she formalized global strategic planning frameworks in the higher education sector across North America, Latin America, Europe and several Asian markets. She also has extensive program management experience in the electronic manufacturing industry. Gómez de la Fuente is a 2019 Bowe Fellow, participating in the Emerging and Developing program at the World Trade Center Institute.