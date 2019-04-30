Quantcast

Middle River airplane part manufacturer to continue growing after sale

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer April 30, 2019

Middle River Aerostructure Systems plans to continue its expansion efforts after the completion of its acquisition April 18 by Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd for $506 million. The Middle River airplane part manufacturer, which dates back to flight pioneer Glenn L. Martin, will join ST Engineering’s Aerospace Engineering and Manufacturing cluster. MRAS, previously owned by General Electric Co., ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo