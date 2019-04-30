Quantcast

Redfin Mortgage expands to Maryland

By: Daily Record Staff April 30, 2019

Redfin Mortgage LLC announced Tuesday it received approval to offer mortgage loans in Maryland, Florida and Tennessee. The company, a subsidiary of the tech-powered residential real estate company Redfin, is now offering fixed- and adjustable-rate conforming mortgages as well as jumbo loans for higher-priced homes in every state where it operates. Redfin Mortgage, which launched in Florida ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo