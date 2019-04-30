Quantcast

Revere Bank see record earnings in 1Q report

By: Daily Record Staff April 30, 2019

Maryland-based Revere Bank announced record earnings for the first-quarter financials in a letter Tuesday to shareholders, showing an increase in net income of 4.1% compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 and 14.5% compared to the first quarter of 2018. Period-end loans grew 14.2 percent or $267 million compared to the first quarter of 2018 and ...

