Verso Corp. to close western Md. paper mill, cut 675 jobs

By: Daily Record Staff April 30, 2019

Miamisburg, Ohio-based Verso Corporation announced Tuesday it will close its paper mill in western Maryland, cutting 675 jobs in Alleghany County. Company officials said the decision to close the mill in Luke, about 25 miles southwest of Cumberland, was in response to the continuing decline in customer demand for the grades of coated freesheet paper produced ...

