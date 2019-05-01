Casey Cares celebrates with Studio 54 Gala

The Casey Cares Foundation celebrated March 23 at the American Visionary Arts Museum in Baltimore with a Studio 54 Gala fundraiser, complete with music, food, dancing and a costume contest.

Approximately 450 guests attended the event, which featured the musical talents of Small Miracle and Tom Reyes and Friends as guests enjoyed a cocktail hour, a seated surf and turf dinner and an open premium bar. The event helped raise more than $290,000 for the Casey Cares Foundation, which provides ongoing, uplifting programs for families with critically ill children in eight states and the District of Columbia.

Top sponsors of the event included the National Foundation for Affordable Housing Solutions; Caldwell, Heckles and Egan Construction; CohnReznick; EagleBank; MMS Group; Weltchek Mallahan & Weltchek; Window Nation; Ballard Spahr; Berger Cookies; DiMayo Family Foundation; Ellin and Tucker; Greystone & Co. Inc.; Henry A. Strohminger Family Foundation; Kramon & Graham; Midas Companies; ReThink Water; Sons of The American Legion; St. John Properties; TEKsystems; The Columbia Bank; Volpe Information Technology Group; Yelp Baltimore; WCBM Talk Radio; BridgeTower Media, parent company of The Daily Record; and Clear Channel Outdoor.

Mojo Art and Image and 39 Minute Workout were also given the Champion of Children Awards at the event.

All proceeds from the event went to help the Casey Cares Foundation provide uplifting and ongoing programs for critically ill children and their families.

