Casey Cares celebrates with Studio 54 Gala

By: Daily Record Staff May 1, 2019

Casey Baynes, center, founder of the Casey Cares Foundation, poses for a photo with Champion of Children Award winners Abby Beares and David Beares. (Photo by Mike Buscher)

David Trapp, decked out in his finest Studio 54-era costume, gets a photo with Casey Baynes, founder of the Casey Cares Foundation. Trapp was one of the Champion of Children Award recipients. (Photo by Mike Buscher)

Casey Cares Kid Simon Hatcher and his mom Laura Hatcher burn up the dance floor at the American Visionary Arts Museum in Baltimore. (Photo by Mike Buscher)

From left, Elisabeth Baumwald, Wendy Turner, Andrea Tedrow, Kelsey Bane, Jenny Schaefer, and Allison Baumwald attended the Casey Cares Foundation’s Studio 54 Gala. (Photo by Mike Buscher)

Gala chair and board president Bob Weltchek, left, enjoys the festivities with Pamela Leak, Joe Howard, and his son, Nolan Weltchek. (Photo by Mike Buscher)

The DiMayo family have a groovy time at the Casey Cares Foundation’s Studio 54 Gala. From left are Michael DiMayo, Andrea DiMayo, chairman of the board Mike DiMayo and David DiMayo. (Photo by Mike Buscher)

The costume contest was a big hit for guests at the Casey Cares Foundation’s Studio 54 Gala. Getting into the 1970s spirit were, from left, Beth Rosenwald, Peter Rosenwald, Amanda Wilhelm, Jim Wilhelm, board member Brad Rodier and Jill Stallings. (Photo by Yumi Okamoto)

The Casey Cares Foundation celebrated March 23 at the American Visionary Arts Museum in Baltimore with a Studio 54 Gala fundraiser, complete with music, food, dancing and a costume contest.

Approximately 450 guests attended the event, which featured the musical talents of Small Miracle and Tom Reyes and Friends as guests enjoyed a cocktail hour, a seated surf and turf dinner and an open premium bar. The event helped raise more than $290,000 for the Casey Cares Foundation, which provides ongoing, uplifting programs for families with critically ill children in eight states and the District of Columbia.

Top sponsors of the event included the National Foundation for Affordable Housing Solutions; Caldwell, Heckles and Egan Construction; CohnReznick; EagleBank; MMS Group; Weltchek Mallahan & Weltchek; Window Nation; Ballard Spahr; Berger Cookies; DiMayo Family Foundation; Ellin and Tucker; Greystone & Co. Inc.; Henry A. Strohminger Family Foundation; Kramon & Graham; Midas Companies; ReThink Water; Sons of The American Legion; St. John Properties; TEKsystems; The Columbia Bank; Volpe Information Technology Group; Yelp Baltimore; WCBM Talk Radio; BridgeTower Media, parent company of The Daily Record; and Clear Channel Outdoor.

Mojo Art and Image and 39 Minute Workout were also given the Champion of Children Awards at the event.

All proceeds from the event went to help the Casey Cares Foundation provide uplifting and ongoing programs for critically ill children and their families.

