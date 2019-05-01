Quantcast

Davis: Accusation that city attorneys cut deal with BGE ‘offensive’

Activists object to price of franchise for BGE pipeline in park

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer May 1, 2019

City Solicitor Andre Davis strenuously defended Baltimore attorneys Wednesday against activists' accusations that they had cut a deal with Baltimore Gas and Electric Co. over the franchise value of a natural gas pipeline through the city's Leakin Park. Davis objected to comments critical of city attorneys' handling of negotiations with BGE to establish the franchise value ...

