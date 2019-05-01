Quantcast

FORT MYER CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION v. MARYLAND NATIONAL CAPITAL PARK & PLANNING COMMISSION, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff May 1, 2019

Contracts -- Sovereign immunity -- "Contract completion" Two sophisticated parties, Fort Myer Construction Corp. (“Fort Myer”) and the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission (the “Commission”) entered into a contract in 2008 for the construction of a pedestrian bridge in Montgomery County. The contract set its term from the date of execution until the Commission made ...

