Future Baltimore takes aim at west Baltimore food deserts

By: Daily Record Staff May 1, 2019

Future Baltimore, a flagship partnership for west Baltimore between Bon Secours Baltimore Health System, Kaiser Permanente, the Anchor Group and other community partners, will launch a Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) program Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. at 26 N. Fulton St. along with a new mobile market service to provide residents with better access to healthy, nutritious foods. The first phase of the initiative, ...

