Transcript: Tyrique Hudson’s peace order hearing

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer May 1, 2019

The following is a transcript of a Feb. 19 hearing in Anne Arundel County District Court where Tyrique Hudson sought a peace order against his downstairs neighbor, James Allan Verombeck. Judge Devy Patterson Russell presided over the hearing and denied a temporary peace order. Hudson, 22, was killed April 15 and Verombeck, 53, is charged with ...

