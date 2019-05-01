Quantcast

Jones elected Maryland House of Delegates speaker

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter May 1, 2019

ANNAPOLIS — Del. Adrienne Jones, D-Baltimore County, has been elected speaker of the Maryland House of Delegates after a unanimous vote from the floor. Jones's ascension to Maryland's first African-American and woman speaker came after Democrats found themselves locked in a stalemate over their top two choices. Before the vote, facing the likelihood that Del. Dereck Davis, ...

