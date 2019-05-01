Quantcast

McCurdy named president of Baltimore City Community College

By: Daily Record Staff May 1, 2019

Dr. Debra L. McCurdy became the 14th president for Baltimore City Community College Wednesday, bringing with her a new vision for the college. She replaces James H. Johnson Jr. Ph.D., who has served as interim president for the past 10 months following the retirement of Gordon May in July 2018. May served a four-year tenure as ...

