Michelle Marzullo | HWK Law Group

In an effort to expand its practice areas and further its strategic growth, Maryland-based HWK Law Group has appointed attorney Michelle Marzullo, Esq. as its newest team member.

Marzullo serves as outside general counsel for small to medium size businesses in diverse fields ranging from government subcontracting, tech and cybersecurity, health care and service industries. She offers a breadth of legal experience in insurance coverage analysis, professional liability defense and commercial real estate transactions. Additionally, she works closely with clients to provide drafting, negotiation and advisement services for a variety of corporate transactions, and assists with entity formation, Federal trademark and copyright protection, and employee handbooks.