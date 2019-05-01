ADVERTISEMENT

NOW HIRING: ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT/

PARALEGAL

Opening for Administrative Assistant/ Paralegal:

The Office of the State Prosecutor is a statewide independent agency charged with investigating criminal offenses related to public corruption and election law violations.

genie.gunthrop@maryland.gov no later than May 17, 2019. The Office of the State Prosecutor is seeking detail orientated applicants with proficiency in Microsoft word, Excel, Outlook and familiarity with a case management database to fulfill the full time position of Administrative Assistant/ Paralegal. The Administrative Assistant/ Paralegal will provide support to the investigators and attorneys, draft legal documents, filings with courts, assist with investigations and trials. Salary range- mid $30’s to mid $40’s (depending on experience and qualifications) plus State benefits. Send resumes to Genie Gunthrop, Administrator, Office of the State Prosecutor, 300 E. Joppa Road, Suite 410, Towson, Maryland 21286 or emailno later than May 17, 2019.

