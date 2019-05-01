ADVERTISEMENT

NOW HIRING: ASSISTANT STATE PROSECUTOR

Opening for Assistant State Prosecutor:

The Office of the State Prosecutor is a statewide independent agency charged with investigating criminal offenses related to public corruption and election law violations.

genie.gunthrop@maryland.gov no later than May 17, 2019. The Office of the State Prosecutor is seeking a member of the Maryland Bar with excellent legal research, writing and advocacy skills. Salary range – $60’s to $70’s (depending on experience and qualifications) plus State benefits. Responsible for investigation and prosecution of election law cases, public corruption, and multi-jurisdictional offenses. Send resumes to Genie Gunthrop, Administrator, Office of the State Prosecutor, 300 E. Joppa Road, Suite 410, Towson, Maryland 21286 or emailno later than May 17, 2019.

