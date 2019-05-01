Quantcast

Pugh decision expected Thursday, attorney says

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer May 1, 2019

A decision about Mayor Catherine Pugh's future will be announced Thursday, her attorney said Wednesday. Steve Silverman will host a news conference at his downtown law office Thursday, he told reporters after meeting with the mayor at her Ashburton home for about 90 minutes Wednesday afternoon. Silverman did not offer any further details, including whether Pugh ...

