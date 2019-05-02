Quantcast

By: Jobs May 2, 2019

ADMINISTRATIVE TECHNICIAN
OFFICE OF LAW
HOWARD COUNTY, MARYLAND
Transactional paralegal position, including real estate, financing, land development, purchasing, collections and bankruptcy work.
CLOSING: May 17, 2019
A background investigation is required.  ADA accessibility options are available during application, interview, and employment.
EOE/MF

