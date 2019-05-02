ADVERTISEMENT

ADMINISTRATIVE TECHNICIAN

OFFICE OF LAW

HOWARD COUNTY, MARYLAND

Transactional paralegal position, including real estate, financing, land development, purchasing, collections and bankruptcy work.

Please see full description and online application at:

CLOSING: May 17, 2019

A background investigation is required. ADA accessibility options are available during application, interview, and employment.

EOE/MF

